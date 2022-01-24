OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-4

(seven, one, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-8-4

(one, three, eight, four)

Pick 5 Midday

6-6-4-2-3

(six, six, four, two, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

