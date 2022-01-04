Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-1-0-8

(eight, one, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-9-2-4

(one, eight, nine, two, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $575 million

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Winter storm slams East Coast
2
Middletown fire department union’s T-shirt sales help uninsured women...
3
Chocolate lovers invited to have ‘Meltdown’ in Oxford
4
Investigation continues into allegations against Talawanda school...
5
Minor snowfall expected: 1-2 inches on Thursday across most of...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top