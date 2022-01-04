OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
4-4-9
(four, four, nine)
8-1-0-8
(eight, one, zero, eight)
1-8-9-2-4
(one, eight, nine, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $575 million
