OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-9-4

(eight, zero, nine, four)

Pick 5 Midday

4-4-5-4-0

(four, four, five, four, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000

