OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
7-1-6-0
(seven, one, six, zero)
0-8-3-2-7
(zero, eight, three, two, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
