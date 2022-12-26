journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-2-9-1

(three, two, nine, one)

Pick 5 Midday

9-4-9-5-9

(nine, four, nine, five, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 201,000,000

