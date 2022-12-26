OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
8-5-8
(eight, five, eight)
3-2-9-1
(three, two, nine, one)
9-4-9-5-9
(nine, four, nine, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 201,000,000
