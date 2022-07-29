OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

7-7-9-2

(seven, seven, nine, two)

Pick 5 Midday

3-8-5-5-7

(three, eight, five, five, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

