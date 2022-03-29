journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-3-6

(six, three, three, six)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-6-5-1

(five, nine, six, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

