journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-0-4

(three, six, zero, four)

Pick 5 Midday

9-2-5-2-4

(nine, two, five, two, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $307 million

In Other News
1
Police: Violence threat against Fairfield Schools came from outside of...
2
Bond set for man arrested in 2006 Miami University rape case involving...
3
Community Food Relief: How your donations could help local families
4
Rise Up Performing Arts performs ‘Shrek’ this weekend
5
PHOTOS: StoryPoint Senior Living in Fairfield Twp. hosts holiday...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top