OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
3-6-0-4
(three, six, zero, four)
9-2-5-2-4
(nine, two, five, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $307 million
