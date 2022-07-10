OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-5

(eight, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-6-2-0

(seven, six, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-0-1-4-3

(five, zero, one, four, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000

