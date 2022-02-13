OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-1-9

(seven, three, one, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

8-1-3-8-0

(eight, one, three, eight, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

