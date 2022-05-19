OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000
7-0-4
(seven, zero, four)
0-6-0-1
(zero, six, zero, one)
7-2-8-4-4
(seven, two, eight, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: 117,000,000
