journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-4

(seven, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-0-1

(zero, six, zero, one)

Pick 5 Midday

7-2-8-4-4

(seven, two, eight, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 117,000,000

In Other News
1
High St. Cafe in Hamilton closed this week, will debut new look and...
2
Food truck rally tonight at Monroe Community Park
3
Hamilton Mason Road east of Five Points intersection to be closed this...
4
Towne Mall redevelopment moves forward as Phase II approved
5
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top