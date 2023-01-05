journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 54 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-1

(zero, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-7-4

(five, six, seven, four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-3-9-9-8

(eight, three, nine, nine, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

