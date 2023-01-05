OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000
0-4-1
(zero, four, one)
5-6-7-4
(five, six, seven, four)
8-3-9-9-8
(eight, three, nine, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
