OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
3-8-4-9
(three, eight, four, nine)
9-7-2-5-5
(nine, seven, two, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $146 million
