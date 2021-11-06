OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-9

(one, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-4-9

(three, eight, four, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

9-7-2-5-5

(nine, seven, two, five, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $146 million

