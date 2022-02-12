OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-9-2

(one, six, nine, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-0-0-3

(five, nine, zero, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

