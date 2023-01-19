OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-9-8

(seven, one, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

5-4-8-4-8

(five, four, eight, four, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000

