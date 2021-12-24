OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $187 million
2-3-2
(two, three, two)
7-0-9-0
(seven, zero, nine, zero)
4-2-6-6-2
(four, two, six, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: $400 million
