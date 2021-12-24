Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-2

(two, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-9-0

(seven, zero, nine, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

4-2-6-6-2

(four, two, six, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

In Other News
1
New possibilities for Hamilton’s Second National Bank building
2
Who is Hamilton’s 2021 Citizen of the Year? A pinball fan and...
3
5 uplifting stories this week: Anthony Muñoz treats Hamilton school...
4
36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
These restaurant chains are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top