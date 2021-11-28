journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-5

(seven, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-5-9

(two, eight, five, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

0-9-8-4-1

(zero, nine, eight, four, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

In Other News
1
Former GM plant in Fairfield gets upgrades
2
McCrabb: Kidney recipient still feels ‘blessing’ 30 years after his...
3
Butler County roads: Bigger improvements coming in 2022
4
Talawanda Oxford Pantry and Social Services names new executive...
5
Butler County may tap into additional $9M in federal rental assistance
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top