OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
0-0-4
(zero, zero, four)
4-6-1-8
(four, six, one, eight)
8-0-0-7-8
(eight, zero, zero, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000
