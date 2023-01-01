OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-4

(zero, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-1-8

(four, six, one, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

8-0-0-7-8

(eight, zero, zero, seven, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000

