OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 312,000,000
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
3-4-4-3
(three, four, four, three)
7-3-5-6-1
(seven, three, five, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: 312,000,000
In Other News
1
Dozens of teachers protest at Hamilton City Schools central office
2
Middletown father indicted on felony charge after 5-year-old shot...
3
Fairfield woman, 68, killed in Millville motorcycle crash
4
Some Butler County areas will still enforce fireworks bans
5
Third public hearing on proposed Middletown housing development set