BreakingNews
Dozens of teachers protest at Hamilton City Schools central office
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 312,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-6

(four, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-4-3

(three, four, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

7-3-5-6-1

(seven, three, five, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 312,000,000

In Other News
1
Dozens of teachers protest at Hamilton City Schools central office
2
Middletown father indicted on felony charge after 5-year-old shot...
3
Fairfield woman, 68, killed in Millville motorcycle crash
4
Some Butler County areas will still enforce fireworks bans
5
Third public hearing on proposed Middletown housing development set
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top