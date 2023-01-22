OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-0-4

(four, eight, zero, four)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-4-7-6

(one, one, four, seven, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 502,000,000

