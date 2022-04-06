OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
3-4-2
(three, four, two)
4-5-6-9
(four, five, six, nine)
9-0-0-5-2
(nine, zero, zero, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $246 million
