By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-6-9

(four, five, six, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

9-0-0-5-2

(nine, zero, zero, five, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $246 million

