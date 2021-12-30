OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $221 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-2-9

(seven, nine, two, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-3-9-7

(six, four, three, nine, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $483 million

