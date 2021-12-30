OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $221 million
4-7-8
(four, seven, eight)
7-9-2-9
(seven, nine, two, nine)
6-4-3-9-7
(six, four, three, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $483 million
