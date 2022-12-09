journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-1-1

(zero, four, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-6-1-4-4

(zero, six, one, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

In Other News
1
Middletown city manager says YMCA aquatic center plan ‘most cost...
2
From the moon to Mars, Mason company helps mankind shoot for the stars
3
Volunteers from Oxford Kiwanis club assist senior center
4
Butler County Visitors Bureau chief leaving position
5
Frontier Airlines shuts down customer service phone lines
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top