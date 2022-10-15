OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
0-5-0-8
(zero, five, zero, eight)
7-4-0-1-1
(seven, four, zero, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000
In Other News
1
Staffing at local hospitals largely influenced by pandemic’s impact
2
Officials consider programs to help Butler County’s seniors with...
3
Lakota’s Cyber Academy training future cyber security warriors
4
City moves forward with plans to replace Lindenwald fire station
5
Grippo’s Bar-B-Q chip packs recalled