OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-0-8

(zero, five, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

7-4-0-1-1

(seven, four, zero, one, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000

