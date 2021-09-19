journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-7-8

(eight, six, seven, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

8-7-6-7-3

(eight, seven, six, seven, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $472 million

In Other News
1
Air Force spent $549 million on planes for Afghan Air Force that were...
2
Pandemic hurting homeless situation in Butler County: What to know
3
McCrabb: Family-owned insurance agency spans four generations, 100...
4
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Old churches throughout Butler County in...
5
West Chester Twp. trustees agree to new union contracts
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top