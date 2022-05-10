OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-3

(three, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-7-1

(nine, two, seven, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-7-3-7-8

(zero, seven, three, seven, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

