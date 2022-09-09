OH Lottery

BreakingNews
King Charles III, in first address, vows `lifelong service'
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-6-3

(four, six, six, three)

Pick 5 Midday

4-9-1-9-7

(four, nine, one, nine, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

