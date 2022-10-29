OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-3-7

(nine, four, three, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

9-7-7-6-2

(nine, seven, seven, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000

