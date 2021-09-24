OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-8-4-9

(six, eight, four, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

8-4-8-5-2

(eight, four, eight, five, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $523 million

