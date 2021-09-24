OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
0-6-2
(zero, six, two)
6-8-4-9
(six, eight, four, nine)
8-4-8-5-2
(eight, four, eight, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
In Other News
1
Hamilton celebrates West Side players, Fairfield man featured on Food...
2
What does it mean when one-third of Ohio nursing homes have staff...
3
Raucous Hamilton school board meeting includes parents arguing against...
4
Police: Man shot this morning in Hamilton
5
Middletown mixed-media art exhibit takes visitors into another...