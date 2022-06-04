journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-8-0

(five, nine, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

7-2-6-5-0

(seven, two, six, five, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000

In Other News
1
Former NFL player will compete in U.S. Open qualifier at Springfield...
2
Here are the Butler County projects sharing $4.5M of the state capital...
3
Have you seen missing Springfield man?
4
After 2 years, North B Street in Hamilton finally reopens
5
Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect’s bond reduced to $900K
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top