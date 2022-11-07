journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-9-6

(six, four, nine, six)

Pick 5 Midday

2-2-4-3-6

(two, two, four, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000

In Other News
1
Serious motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital
2
Middletown council member on homelessness: ‘We have a crisis on our...
3
Son of a Butcher Steakhouse is ‘a little more fun’ for patrons
4
Kroger scan-as-you-go shopping carts being tested in area
5
Nuxhall family commits to $500K matching gift for Hope Center project
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top