OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-1

(six, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-3-3

(two, five, three, three)

Pick 5 Midday

9-3-5-5-4

(nine, three, five, five, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $167 million

