OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-7-4

(one, two, seven, four)

Pick 5 Midday

7-9-9-5-7

(seven, nine, nine, five, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

