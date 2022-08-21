OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
2-5-8-7
(two, five, eight, seven)
3-7-4-3-4
(three, seven, four, three, four)
Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000
