OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-1

(zero, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-1-6

(nine, five, one, six)

Pick 5 Midday

4-0-4-6-3

(four, zero, four, six, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $416 million

