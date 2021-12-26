OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
0-0-1
(zero, zero, one)
9-5-1-6
(nine, five, one, six)
4-0-4-6-3
(four, zero, four, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $416 million
