OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $87 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-1-6

(nine, zero, one, six)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-1-2-1

(six, five, one, two, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $58 million

