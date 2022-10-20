OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
5-7-8-5
(five, seven, eight, five)
1-2-4-6-0
(one, two, four, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
