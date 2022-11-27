OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
1-9-3
(one, nine, three)
2-8-6-2
(two, eight, six, two)
5-6-8-5-8
(five, six, eight, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000
In Other News
1
Former Madison coach calls having basketball court named after him ‘a...
2
Fairfield’s sixth water tower construction project to pause for winter
3
Christkindlmarkt to feature authentic German wares, food from more than...
4
Mason to kick off holidays with multiple events
5
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...