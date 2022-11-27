journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-3

(one, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-6-2

(two, eight, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-6-8-5-8

(five, six, eight, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000

In Other News
1
Former Madison coach calls having basketball court named after him ‘a...
2
Fairfield’s sixth water tower construction project to pause for winter
3
Christkindlmarkt to feature authentic German wares, food from more than...
4
Mason to kick off holidays with multiple events
5
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top