journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-2

(four, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-2-7

(one, two, two, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

8-9-1-7-1

(eight, nine, one, seven, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

In Other News
1
Middletown woman charged with killing sister incompetent to stand...
2
$4,000 reward offered in case of dead dog in Madison Twp.
3
Bunbury Music Festival cancelled for 2022 due to pandemic, supply chain
4
ICYMI PHOTOS: Middletown Santa Parade kicks off Holiday Whopla...
5
GIVING TUESDAY: Your gift helps local families in need
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top