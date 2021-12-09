OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
1-6-4
(one, six, four)
0-9-3-4
(zero, nine, three, four)
8-5-6-0-8
(eight, five, six, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $307 million
