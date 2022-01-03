OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-9-6

(five, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-2-0

(two, nine, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-8-9-2

(one, eight, eight, nine, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $522 million

