OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
2-9-2-0
(two, nine, two, zero)
1-8-8-9-2
(one, eight, eight, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: $522 million
