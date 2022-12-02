OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-5

(two, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-0-5

(eight, seven, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-1-3-3

(one, four, one, three, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000

