OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
0-8-5-4
(zero, eight, five, four)
3-8-5-2-2
(three, eight, five, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: 150,000,000
In Other News
1
Camp-themed program with music, games, s’mores and more at Lane Library...
2
Train derailment blocks multiple Hamilton streets
3
Jazz on the Square returns to downtown Middletown for second season
4
Democratic candidate for Butler County auditor withdraws from race
5
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart