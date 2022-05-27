OH Lottery

BreakingNews
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-5-4

(zero, eight, five, four)

Pick 5 Midday

3-8-5-2-2

(three, eight, five, two, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 150,000,000

