OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
2-9-1-9
(two, nine, one, nine)
4-2-1-5-2
(four, two, one, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $258 million
