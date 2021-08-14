OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-7

(one, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-1-9

(two, nine, one, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

4-2-1-5-2

(four, two, one, five, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $258 million

