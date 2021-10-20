OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $108 million
9-1-5
(nine, one, five)
5-3-8-7
(five, three, eight, seven)
3-5-5-6-1
(three, five, five, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
