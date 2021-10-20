journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-8-7

(five, three, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-5-6-1

(three, five, five, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

In Other News
1
Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters win round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
2
Monroe’s growth continues with $445,000 investment from veteran-owned...
3
New 911 call center recommendations made for Hamilton County as part of
4
Woman shot in Middletown home this morning
5
Local reps criticize Statehouse redistricting changes: What they’re...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top