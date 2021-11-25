OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-6-2

(five, five, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

0-0-7-0-8

(zero, zero, seven, zero, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

