OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
5-5-6-2
(five, five, six, two)
0-0-7-0-8
(zero, zero, seven, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
In Other News
1
Trifecta of holiday events turn Middletown into ‘a Christmas city, a...
2
Area dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans
3
Fairfield’s Parade of Lights returns for third year
4
Pandemic pushes Middletown schools to close digital divide for families
5
Community Pregnancy Center raises record funds, needs a bit more to...