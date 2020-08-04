X

OH Lottery

news | Updated 38 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

02-22-30-42-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(two, twenty-two, thirty, forty-two, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

Pick 4 Evening

0-0-6-5

(zero, zero, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-5-2

(zero, seven, five, two)

Pick 5 Evening

0-9-7-3-9

(zero, nine, seven, three, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

9-0-9-3-6

(nine, zero, nine, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

Rolling Cash 5

02-04-06-24-27

(two, four, six, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.