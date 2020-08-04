OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
02-22-30-42-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(two, twenty-two, thirty, forty-two, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
3-1-4
(three, one, four)
9-3-3
(nine, three, three)
0-0-6-5
(zero, zero, six, five)
0-7-5-2
(zero, seven, five, two)
0-9-7-3-9
(zero, nine, seven, three, nine)
9-0-9-3-6
(nine, zero, nine, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
02-04-06-24-27
(two, four, six, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000