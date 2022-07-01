journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-6-2

(four, two, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-3-5-8-7

(nine, three, five, eight, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

