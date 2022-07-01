OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
4-2-6-2
(four, two, six, two)
9-3-5-8-7
(nine, three, five, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
