OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-4-5

(three, seven, four, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-9-4-3-4

(six, nine, four, three, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

