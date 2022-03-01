Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-6-4

(zero, six, six, four)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-3-2-4

(zero, one, three, two, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

